Jewellery has been stolen during a burglary in Roydon.

An unknown number of suspects broke into a property in Rowden Way between 10am and noon on Sunday, May 21.

Residents have been urged to report any suspicious behaviour and to keep their properties secure.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Hayley Jennings at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.