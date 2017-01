Jewellery was stolen during a burglary at a Scole home, leading to a police appeal for information.

The theft occurred when a property in Robinson Road was broken into sometime between 6pm on New Year’s Eve and 1.15pm on Monday.

Anybody who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or who has relevant information, should contact DC Katy Pointer at Norwich CID on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.