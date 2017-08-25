Jazz and fireworks at Mendlesham festival

St Mary’s Church in Mendlesham swung to the jazz sounds of ‘Mambo Chutney’ on Sunday as it celebrated its summer festival.

The festival featured a beer tent selling Mendlesham Festival beer, cakes and tea, hotdogs, ice cream a bouncy castle, and Mass on Friday evening led by the Rt Rev Norman Banks, Bishop of Richborough.

Mendlesham Summer Festival. Submitted picture.

In the evening, the skies were lit up by a fireworks display. Money raised will go towards St Mary’s restoration funds.