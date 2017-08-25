Jazz and fireworks at Mendlesham festival

St Mary’s Church in Mendlesham swung to the jazz sounds of ‘Mambo Chutney’ on Sunday as it celebrated its summer festival.
The festival featured a beer tent selling Mendlesham Festival beer, cakes and tea, hotdogs, ice cream a bouncy castle, and Mass on Friday evening led by the Rt Rev Norman Banks, Bishop of Richborough.
In the evening, the skies were lit up by a fireworks display. Money raised will go towards St Mary’s restoration funds.
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.