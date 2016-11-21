January opening for Long Stratton’s state-of-the-art 3G pitch

The new floodlit state of the art 3G pitch in Long Stratton is nearing completion — and is expected to open at the start of next year.

The final constructions are due to be finished in December at the new facility, which is being built on land belonging to Long Stratton High School.

It will be available for clubs, schools and the public to use, and is being constructed to meet the demands of the existing community and expected 1,800 new houses.

The project was expected to cost £400,000. But South Norfolk Council say savings have been found, such as using LED lights which are environmentally friendly and cheaper to run.

Councillor Clayton Hudson, cabinet member for Stronger Communities and Leisure said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the local communities to get involved in sport and keep fit and healthy.

“The new 3G pitch is the next step in our investment in leisure facilities across the district supporting the health and well-being of our residents.”

South Norfolk Council, Long Stratton Football Club, the Parish Council and Long Stratton High School are working together to provide a multisport hub that will include a new pavilion at Manor Road Playing Fields, and the redevelopment of the leisure centre with a total investment of £2.5 million.