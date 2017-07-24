J D Wetherspoon aims for 2018 completion of new pub in Diss

Have your say

Pub giant J D Wetherspoons has revealed that it intends to start work on a new pub in Diss before the end of the year and see the project completed in 2018.

South Norfolk Council approved plans in 2015 for a new pub to be located in Kings Head Yard, Mere Street.

Planning permission for a restaurant at the site had initially been secured by landowner Joe Darrell in 2013.

It was in July of 2015 that Wetherspoons submitted fresh plans on the original application by 396 square metres, to a total floor space of 953 square metres.

Diss Town Council had initially recommended refusal on the plan in documents to South Norfolk Council.

But, after a meeting with representatives of Wetherspoon to address their concerns, the planning committee offered a recommendation of approval to the modified plans at a September meeting.

More than 50 jobs are expected to be created from the arrival of £2.2m investment to the town.

A spokesman for J D Wetherspoon, said: “Wetherspoon is keen to open a pub in Diss, however the process is still in the very early stages.

“We hope to be on site before the end of the year, with a new Wetherspoon pub hopefully opening sometime in 2018.”