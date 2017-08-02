ITV Anglia reporter to open Eye event

ITV Anglia reporter Malcolm Robertson will open Eye Family Fun Day on August 27.
Taking place at Eye Community Centre at 11am, it will host a range of activities for all the family.
There will be dog shows, and flower, vegetable and produce shows, and some new attractions including birds of prey and alpacas. Two pubs – the Queen’s Head and the Yaxley Cherry Tree – will battle it out in a tug of war.
There is also entertainment, sports, music and stalls, and games to suit all ages.
