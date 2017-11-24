It’s time to tune in: Park Radio to hit the airwaves this weekend

After eight years of work, four 28-day test broadcasts, and a host of fundraising events across Norfolk and Suffolk, Park Radio will hit the airwaves on Sunday.

The community radio station, which has a studio in Diss Youth and Community Centre in Shelfanger Road, will broadcast to Diss and Eye on 107.6 FM and to Harleston on 105.2 .

Diss, Norfolk. Park Radio launches on Sunday, pictured is Chris Moyse. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Listeners can also tune in to the station online, or via a TuneIn radio app.

Director Chris Moyse – who will utter the first words when the station launches full-time at noon– says it will be an emotional day for all involved.

“It is a dream come true for me, having wanted to do this for many years,” he told the Diss Express.

“The last five years have been quite difficult at times.

“There has been bumps in the road, but we have really relied on the support of the team here that has stuck with the project and committed to it, and had the belief that it will change Diss, Harleston and Eye.

“I think it will be quite transformational and I think it will add to the community cohesion.

“At the turn of the year, we were seriously thinking whether this was something that was doable and whether it had legs and would actually work.

“We said ‘let’s give it six months’ and we held our nerve, had a little bit of luck, and we had supporters appear from nowhere and the complexion of it all looked different .”

Park Radio completed its final test broadcast in December 2012, and applied to Ofcom in early 2015 for a five-year full-time community radio licence.

Work began on the studio in September, with masts installed in Diss and Harleston.