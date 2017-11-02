It’s a girl: Ex-firefighter delivers own granddaughter in Eye

Hannah Cokeley thought she had plenty of time to get to the hospital when she felt her contractions start ... but her soon-to-be-born baby had other ideas.

Hannah, who lives with her husband David in Eye, across the road from her parents Roy and Julie McDonald, started to feel the baby coming sooner than expected on Saturday.

The important thing to remember is not to panic and listen to what the ambulance service say – you need that someone on the phone Roy McDonald

Realising the ambulance would not make it in time, her family swung into action.

Mr McDonald said: “We knew we would have to deliver the baby.

“The home delivery wasn’t planned, but Hannah was still calm when she realised the baby was coming faster than predicted.”

Mr McDonald, who moved to Eye with his wife in 2009, used to work as a firefighter and once had to deliver a baby when a woman was involved in a road traffic accident.

He said: “The feeling of delivering your own grandchild is unbelievable.

“Although I had helped to delivered a baby before, it isn’t the same.

“I don’t think anyone could ever say they are experienced at delivering a baby.

“But the important thing to remember is not to panic and listen to what the ambulance service say – you need that someone on the phone.

“Also, if you don’t think you can get to the hospital in time, don’t even try it.”

The baby girl, the latest edition to three other grandchildren, was born without any complications at 6.38am.

Ten minutes later, the ambulance service arrived, shortly followed by a midwife.

Mrs Cokeley and her new daughter, Orla, are said to be doing well.