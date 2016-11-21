Isolated and vulnerable in Breckland to be helped thanks to £400,000 funding boost

People isolated or vulnerable in Breckland are set to be helped after more than £400,000 was secured from national funding bodies to support projects in the district.

Breckland Council revealed it will receive in excess of £185,000 from Arts Council England to hold its new Silver Social arts tour. The bid was supported by the Breckland Older People’s Forum.

The Silver Social tour will take a mix of live shows and interactive activities to 10 community venues across Breckland over the next three years. It will provide older people living in rural areas with an important opportunity to engage with high-quality arts, including enjoying performances and taking part in hands-on workshops.

That is in addition to £230,000 secured over the summer from Spirit of 2012 to develop the Our Day Out programme.

Cllr Lynda Turner, Executive Member for Place at Breckland Council, said: “The money will really help older residents at risk of isolation or living with dementia to meet new friends and feel part of their community.”