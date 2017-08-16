Ipswich Town fan Zach Ward says: ‘Our best start since 1999 – let’s enjoy it while it lasts’

Boring, boring Ipswich.

I have to admit, after the walloping at Charlton a week before the start of the season, I did not envisage a perfect run of form – four wins from four in all competitions.

We are four games into a long, long season. It would be mad to get carried away. But it’s our best start since 1999 – we all know what happened that season – so let’s enjoy it while it lasts

Some may say the fixtures have been kind to us.

But you can only beat what is in front of you. And three wins from three, including two away from home, in the Championship, is no mean feat.

In 2014/15, when we made the play-offs, you always had that feeling that, even if we went a goal down, we were capable of getting back into a game.

This feels like it is returning.

If there is one word to describe Town at the moment, it is clinical. We have had eight shots on target in the league this season – seven of those have hit the back of the opposition net.

Mick McCarthy’s modus operandi had perhaps been ‘any point away from home is a good point’ in previous years.

Perhaps fortune favours the brave is more fitting?

Trailing at Barnsley 1-0 (which could have been worse without some heroics from our big Pole in the goal), Mick abandoned the 3-5-2 system, Myles Kenlock and Tristan Nydam were replaced with two strikers in David McGoldrick and Martyn Waghorn, we went 4-4-2 and came away with a win.

And in a topsy-turvy affair at Millwall on Tuesday, we were behind, we led, were pegged back – but still went searching for a winner.

This was done with ten players out – including arguably our two best centre backs, Tommy Smith and Adam Webster.

I have no idea what’s going on. But I’m loving it.