Investigations and enquiries ongoing in bid to find Nigel Kedar – last seen in Dickleburgh six months ago

Norfolk Police say investigations and enquiries are ongoing in the bid to find Nigel Kedar – who has now been missing for six months.

Mr Kedar, 52, from Clacton, was last seen along the A140 at 9.30am on April 4, walking southbound through Dickleburgh.

Mr Kedar had driven his Peugeot on April 2 for a night out with a friend in Norwich, and stayed at his house.

The following day Mr Kedar was unable to drive home – a friend had let the air out of his tyres over fears he was unfit to drive home with alcohol still in his system – and it is thought he decided to walk back to Essex.

Later that day he called a colleague to say he would not be coming to work.

His family subsequently reported him missing to police.

He was caught on CCTV withdrawing £100 from a shop in Long Stratton at 6.30am on April 4.

He was last seen in Dickleburgh about three hours later.

Mr Kedar’s family made an impassioned plea for information earlier this year.

Speaking in May, his brother, Richard, described him as an “important member of the family” and his disappearance was “completely out of character”.

He is a normal sort of guy, lots of friends in and around his work place and at home,” he said.

“He is a big family member and very important to the family, he knows that and we just want to see him home safe.

“Nothing adds up at all, he was walking back in the direction to come home and just disappeared.”

Anyone with information on Mr Kedar’s whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111