Inspectors critical of Diss Church of England Junior School for a third time in a row

A Diss school which has not acted quickly enough to correct old failings has been placed in special measures.

The latest Ofsted report rates Diss Church of England Junior School “inadequate” after two previous inspections judged it was “requiring improvement”.

y working closely with all parties we can ensure that Diss Junior rapidly becomes a good school for its children and families School spokesperson

School leaders, including governors, had not tackled variations in the quality of teaching and learning quickly enough, says the latest report published last week.

“Too much remains less than good.”

The school governance is now in the hands of an interim executive board appointed by the local authority and since half term two acting executive headteachers have taken over.

Although the report acknowledges that the school has strengths, it found inconsistencies in the quality of teaching and learning, progress made by pupils in reading, writing and maths and expectations of the quality of children’s work.

The report also said that governors did not challenge the leaders effectively. “As a result, leaders are not being held sufficiently to account to improve pupils’ achievements and raise standards in the school.”

School leaders could not account for the impact of the pupil premium grant in improving the achievement of disadvantaged pupils and inspectors recommended an external review. They also said that the school should not make any further appointments of newly-qualified teachers.

However, strengths noted by the inspectors were a broad and balanced curriculum supplemented by visits and visitors and a wide range of extra-curricular clubs, the care of pupils and improved conduct. The report said that the pupils knew how to keep themselves safe and healthy, including online, relationships between adults and pupils were good, and the school’s support for vulnerable pupils had resulted in improved attendance rates.

A school spokesman said: “Since this inspection the Interim Executive Board has taken on the governance of the Diss Community and Church Primary School Federation. We are already making good progress in addressing the issues highlighted...and are confident that we can help the staff make rapid improvement.

“By working closely with all parties we can ensure that Diss Junior rapidly becomes a good school for its children and families.