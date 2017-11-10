Inspector urges public to keep reporting suspicious activity as October crime figures for South Norfolk released

The local policing inspector for South Norfolk has asked the public to remain vigilant in rural areas after a number of arrests for hare coursing were made.

Jason Selvarajah, who is responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, has urged people to keep reporting suspicious activity.

We ask that tools are not left within vans particularly overnight and that you review the security of your heating oil tank Local Policing Inspector for South Norfolk, Jason Selvarajah

It comes after the crime figures for the district for October were released.

Insp Selvarajah added: “There has been an increase in thefts of tools from unattended vans and thefts of heating oil.

“We ask that tools are not left within vans particularly overnight and that you review the security of your heating oil tank.

“We have successfully arrested a man wanted by six forces for a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts. He has been remanded in custody awaiting trial.”

October crime figures – Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Anti-social behaviour – 1; Burglary, business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 8; Criminal damage – 6; Domestic – 3; Possession of controlled substance – 2; Public fear, alarm or distress – 2; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1; Theft of pedal cycle – 1.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Domestic – 3; Public fear, alarm or distress – 3; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Anti-social behaviour – 2; Criminal damage – 7; Domestic – 6; Public fear, alarm or distress – 4; Robbery – 1; Theft from a motor vehicle – 2; Theft of pedal cycle – 1.

Bunwell: Burglary, business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 2; Public fear, alarm or distress – 2; Theft from a motor vehicle – 2.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Burglary, business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 4; Criminal damage – 5; Public fear, alarm or distress – 3; Theft from a motor vehicle – 4.

Tasburgh: Criminal damage – 2; Domestic – 2.

Newton Flotman: Domestic – 2; Theft from a motor vehicle – 1; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1; Theft from a person– 1.