An inquest has been formally opened on an 82-year-old man from Eye who was found dead inside a burning car.

The body of George Haddock was discovered by fire crews inside a Ford Focus which was on fire in Cranley Green Lane at Cranley on October 29.

Today (Monday) at a hearing in Bury St Edmunds, Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said Mr Haddock died from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The inquest has been adjourned to date yet to be set to allow enquiries to be completed.