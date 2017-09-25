Inquest opens into death of Mellis man

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 47-year-old man at his home in Mellis.

The body of David Towill was found hanging in a workshop at The Common on August 13.

Today (Monday) the hearing at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told that the cause of Mr Towill’s death had been recorded as asphyxia and hanging.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone adjourned the inquest for the completion of enquiries.