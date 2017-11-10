In the bag: Mendham Primary School shortlisted for Tesco funding

Mendham Primary School may have a massive cash boost in the bag as it bids to be selected in Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive a cash award and shoppers are invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. The primary school is one of the groups on the shortlist.

The project sets to replace the now non-existent outdoor learning equipment with new pieces, aiming to encourage children to develop team building skills, explore new spaces and enhance co-ordination.

Tesco, with Groundwork, provides the community funding scheme, seeing grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 given to local projects – raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores.

Susie Collins, academy head at the school, said: “The children were so disappointed when the old play equipment had to be removed.

“Our school has a great ethos for outdoor learning and the equipment contributed greatly towards this.

“We are now looking to develop the area in a more heuristic way, enhancing outdoor learning opportunities and play.”

The school says the new equipment will also benefit children with special education needs.

Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout November and December.

Customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.