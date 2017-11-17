‘I felt sick and worried’ says victim of £10,000 oil attack

The owner of an East Harling home targeted in an oil attack has described feeling ‘sick’ on discovering the damage.

Police are appealing for witnesses after oil was thrown at the house and a vehicle in White Hart Street, causing at least £10,000 of damage.

Homeowner John Fey said he and his wife Sally initially discovered ‘black gunk’ dripping through their letterbox at about 4.45am on October 31, before realising the perpetrators had also thrown it over their porch, driveway, garden furniture, the front of the house and Mr Fey’s car.

“I felt sick and worried when I saw it,” said Mr Fey. “The whole front of the house is a mess. I feel targeted, it has been done deliberately.

“We phoned the police that morning but we got no response until 36 hours later.”

Not knowing what the chemical was at that point – it has since been analysed as some form of lubricant – the couple were virtually housebound until a cleaning firm put down protective materials to help soak up the liquid.

John viewed footage from a CCTV camera at the property and saw vehicles driving past the house at 1.04am and 1.08am, before two men wearing hoodies and balaclavas walked up the driveway carrying two buckets each.

Mr Fey said he felt the attack was targeted, but they had done nothing to provoke it.

Now, he is hoping that a specialist cleaning firm due to return next week will be able to remove the substance from their property, however he had been warned this might not be possible.

“They said if their cleaning chemicals don’t work they might have to replace the driveway and remove and replace bricks at the front of the house. It could be a major operation,” added Mr Fey.

Police officers want to speak to anyone with information or who witnessed the criminal damage incident, particularly anyone who saw a white pick-up truck vehicle in the area around the time.

Anyone with information should contact PCSO Dion Phillips at Attleborough Police Station on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.