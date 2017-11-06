Hoxne woman died after fall

A 92-year-old woman from Hoxne died after suffering a fall, an inquest has heard.

Doris Hatfield, of Depperhaugh Nursing Home, who was found on the floor by care staff, had sustained a serious head injury and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on Monday was told that Mrs Hatfield had been too unwell to undergo a CT scan and her condition deteriorated leading to her death on August 4.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone said doctors were able to establish that Mrs Hatfield had suffered a skull fracture in the fall and a brain haemorrhage.

Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mrs Hatfield died as a consequence of a fall.