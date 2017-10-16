Hoxne nursing home to launch free café to support carers

The Depperhaugh Nursing Home in Hoxne is launching an initiative to support carers looking after people at home.

A free care café will be held on the first Wednesday of every month, from 10.30am to noon, beginning on November 1.

It will provide carers with an opportunity to meet up with people in the same position and share problems, swap ideas or simply enjoy a chat over coffee and cakes.

Home manager, Maxine Smith, said: “You might work as a carer, care for a family member or just help out your neighbour by doing their shopping for them once a week. We want to say thank you to you all.

“In future months we hope to invite along representatives from charities and community groups who will be able to offer advice and signpost services to carers.

“Our event is not just for carers – we’d love to welcome along everyone from our community.”