Hoxne mum praised as unsung hero for school fundraising

A Hoxne mother has encouraged more parents to have a say on their children’s education after scooping a prize at the Suffolk County Council Raising the Bar Awards this week.

Hannah Mayhew, 34, was crowned as ‘Unsung Hero’ at the event, which celebrates the success in education across the county.

The reason I wanted to be involved in the PTA is because I really enjoy organising events for the school, and it means I am more involved in my children’s school Hannah Mayhew, Unsung Hero of the Year, Raising the Bar Awards

Mrs Mayhew became chair of governors of the Waveney Valley Partnership of Schools, which includes the primary school in Mendham, one year ago, and is also chair of the PTA at St Edmunds School, Hoxne.

Her fundraising events at the Hoxne School over the past year, which include a murder mystery evening, a Spanish-themed night, summer ball, horse racing nights and school discos, have raised more than £6,600.

This has helped provide a new library and pond area at the school, as well as books, at St Edmunds.

“I was very pleased and maybe a bit surprised as I was up against some very good competition from two very good school and people who have a lot more experience than me,” she said.

“The fundraising is so important. The school could not have all these extras without the PTA and the fundraising we do. There just is not enough in the budget.

“The reason I wanted to be involved in the PTA is because I really enjoy organising events for the school, and it means I am more involved in my children’s school.”

Mrs Mayhew, whose two daughters, nine and four, also attend the school, added: “I wanted to become a governor because I have got such strong connections to the community, I just wanted to give something to the school, I think it is an amazing school, and I wanted to be a part of it.

“It is important for parents to be on that side of things so you can have a say on your child’s education.”

Other winners from the Diss Express area included Fleur Simpson of Hartismere School as Inspirational Young Person of the Year, and Flinn Uff of All Saints C of E Primary School in Laxfield was Rising Star of the Year.

Dennis Tattoo, of Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, was a runner up in the Excellence in Middle Leadership award, and Victoria Gascoyne-Cecil, from Worlingworth CEVC Primary School, was a runner up in the Educational Leader of the Year category.