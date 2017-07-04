Hoxne charities to host pop-up Greek taverna for refugees

A Hoxne-based charity is holding an event to raise funds for a van to deliver essentials to Syrian refugees stranded in Greece.

Next Stop Symi will join forces with local food organisation Generous Portions and village cafe GreenGold to deliver a pop-up Greek taverna night at Hoxne Village Hall on July 22 at 7pm. The night will help Next Stop Symi fund a van that will take supplies to Kos and Rhodes in Greece in September.

The event will raise money for a van of supplies to be delivered to refugee camps in Greece.

The pop-up taverna will be the centre-piece of the third fundraising event for the cause, serving authentic Greek food and being accompanied by live music from the London Greek Collective.

The money raised from the event will directly go to helping refugees and Greek Islanders who are helping them.

Sue Flagg of Next Stop Symi, said: “We want to help those stranded in Greece and with our good contacts we can do that.

“It will cost us around £2,000 to deliver the donations by van. We hope people will donate money and support the cause.”

Sue Flagg We want to help those stranded in Greece and with our good contacts we can do that...

Greek tarverna of Generous Portions, said: “The refugee camps we help are often suffer from over-crowding. There are a lot of vulnerable women and children there and without help they will struggle to make it through the winter.

“The last fundraising event was held at Thornham Village Hall in January of this year. Around 55 people attended in January and the charities hope more will attend at the upcoming event.”

Tickets can be bought in advance from Hoxne Village Stores and Natural Food Store in Diss.

For more information, email generousportions4u@gmail.com or call 07935 846542 or 01379 668258.