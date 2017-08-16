Hoxne-based tree surgeons prove they are a cut above after national championship success

A pair of tree surgeons have proved they are a cut above the competition after they were successful at a national logging championships.

Alan Garnham and his son, Kristian, of Waveney Tree Specialists based in Hoxne, attended the UK Logging Championships in north Wales.

The competition tests the skills of a tree surgeon and is based on accuracy, precision and speed – measurements are made in millimetres and hundredths of a second – while points are deducted for infringing health and safety rules.

One of the challenges is the speed change of the bar and chain on a chainsaw. Kristian is UK Champion, after a time of 12.1 seconds.

Other events included felling a tree, precision cutting of a log, speed cutting of timber and removing branches from a fallen tree – with the pair finishing 8th and 9th in the country.

The top three will represent the UK in the World Championships next year in Norway.

The competition was filmed by BBC Scotland, and will appear in the autumn on Scottish television.