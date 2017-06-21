Horham celebrates the ‘Friendly Invasion’ with fifth annual Americana weekend

The fifth annual Americana Weekender will take place in Horham this weekend.

The weekend will celebrate the “Friendly Invasion” - when US forced arrived to take part in the Second World War.

The dance at the Red Feather Club on June 24 at 7pm to 11:30pm will kick off the weekend and offers the Devil’s Cut Combo who promise an “infectious beat of authentic early ’50s RnB, rockin’ blues & boogie woogie”.

It will also see beers from an Eye brewery named in honour of the Horham airbase being served in the social club for the first time. Two of the three local beers brewed by Station 119 brewery on the old Eye airfield will be on tap. Station 119 was the official name for Horham airfield, home to the 95th Bomb Group.

Tickets for the dance are £10.

The event continues on June 25 with free admission to the museum commemorating the 95th Bomb Group. It will offer living history, militaria, fashion and other trade stalls and classic and military vehicles on display. The event is between 10am to 4pm.

More at http://95thbg-horham.com.