‘Honour’ and a ‘privilege’ to serve a town ‘to be proud of’

The new mayor of Diss says it is an “honour” and a “privilege” to have been chosen for the role by his fellow town councillors.

Trevor Wenman was handed the robes from former mayor Mike Bardwell at a full council meeting last week.

Former mayor Mike Bardwell (left) hands over the robes to incoming Trevor Wenman. Submitted photo.

Mr Wenman rejoined Diss Town Council in 2015 after serving between 2005 and 2010. Currently working part time in Tesco in Diss and as clerk at New Buckenham Parish Council, he has spent much of his career working in local government. He moved to the town in 1995 with wife and fellow town councillor Fiona as their children were starting school.

His first public appearance will be at Diss Carnival on Sunday, June 11, where he will take part in the procession.

“Its an honour and a privilege to be chosen by my fellow town councillors,” he said. “It is the sort of thing that people always say but it is a privilege, and there is an awful lot of good stuff going on in the town. But it is not about me and the town council – it is about the people of Diss.

“I am so glad to have seen family grow up here, and watched Diss grow into a town to love and be proud of.”

Mr Wenman said it promised to be another busy year for the town, with the completion of the Heritage Triangle Project, carrying out priorities of the council’s Strategy Plan, and work on the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan.

He added he is “passionate” about sharing kindness in the community – in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

“Our town will not give in to fear but instead be motivated by compassion – looking not for those who wish us harm, but for those who need our kindness,” he said.

Mr Wenman also paid tribute to his predecessor Mike Bardwell.

Trevor Wenman with wife and fellow councillor, Fiona. Submitted photo.

“It has been in many ways a difficult year, the council has had a lot of flack for a number of things, mostly related to the Corn Hall and Heritage Triangle and he has always been very fair and level headed in his leadership of the council,” he said. “He has been an unsung hero over the last year because there is an awful lot going on, but he has been quietly working in the background, keeping our meetings on an even keel, and he has done a great job.