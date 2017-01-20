Honest food labelling a ‘key opportunity’ after Brexit vote says Suffolk MP

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter believes honest food labelling for British farming and agriculture is one of the “key opportunities” to come out of Brexit.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Conservative MP claimed one of the “current difficulties” faced by the agricultural sector is honest labelling, which currently operates under the “constraints” of the European Union.

Andrea Leadsom, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Under this legislation, food which is not necessarily grown or produced in this country can still be labelled as British produce.

And the Secretary of State for Food and Rural Affairs Andrea Leadsom backed the Suffolk MP’s concerns, saying that while some improvements have already been made through voluntary and compulsory schemes for labelling, the issue will continue to be considered as the UK leaves the European Union and EU legislation.

“This announcement by the Secretary of State is welcome news indeed for British farmers, not least of all those in Central Suffolk who I met with only recently to discuss concerns such as these,” said Dr Poulter.

“I have long been a champion and advocate of honest food labelling and am delighted that I was able to raise this important issue in the House.

“Clearly, there are a number of issues regarding food labelling and traceability to negotiate going forwards.

“But this is most certainly a very positive step in the right direction and one which I hope will reassure farmers in Central Suffolk that I will certainly do my best to represent their views as we continue on the path to negotiating our future outside of the EU and most importantly, to ensure that Suffolk’s farmers are well placed to continue operating in our already world-leading food and farming industry.”