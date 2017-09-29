Home-Start charity holds grand opening for first-ever shop in Eye

A Mid Suffolk charity has reached a “turning point” after the grand opening of its first-ever charity shop – after losing funding from Suffolk County Council earlier this year.

The Home-Start Mid & West Suffolk shop, in Lambseth Street, opened on Wednesday, September 20.

Crowds gather at the grand opening of the the new Home-Start Mid & West Suffolk shop, in Eye, on Wednesday, September 20. Submitted picture.

Dignitaries at the grand opening were Colin Ribchester, mayor of Eye, and Harley Molesworth, deputy mayor.

Business manager Angela Dennis said: “We’re grateful to the many people who gave their time to decorate, fit and prepare the shop.

“This is our first-ever charity shop after operating in mid Suffolk for 34 years. We had a lively crowd for the opening.”