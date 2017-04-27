History maker to open Diss Corn Hall

Scole’s history maker Duncan Slater will cut the ribbon on the long-awaited reopening of Diss Corn Hall next Friday.

Mr Slater, who earlier this month became the first double-leg amputee to complete the Marathon des Sables ultramarathon, will officially open the building at 11.30am.

Renovation of Diss Corn Hall is coming to an end. Photo: Lucy Kayne.

He will be joined by Diss Town Mayor Mike Bardwell.

The £1.8m refurbishment and extension of the Corn Hall, in St Nicholas Street, forms part of the £3.1m Diss Heritage Triangle Project.

A spokesman for Diss Town Council said the community was “extremely proud” of Mr Slater’s achievements, and was delighted to confirm he could officially reopen the iconic venue. Mr Slater lost his legs after being blown up while serving in the RAF in 2009.

The first event to take place at the newly-renovated Corn Hall will be Art Themen, with the Chris Ingram Trio, presented by Diss Jazz Club on Thursday at 8pm. Tickets cost £12.