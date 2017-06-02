High praise for Diss, Thetford and District CAB ahead of Volunteers’ Week

Volunteers at the Diss, Thetford and District branch of Citizens Advice have been thanked for “making a difference” to people’s lives.

The charity is marking Volunteers’ Week, which runs until June 7, by shining a spotlight on the team of nearly 60 volunteers who give up their time to help others.

In the last year, the branch has helped more than 4,000 people with 11,000 problems, from housing and debt issues to benefits and employment rights.

Volunteer Sonia, who joined nearly four years ago, said: “When I started volunteering, I was fairly new to the area. I wanted to volunteer initially to get involved in the local community and to support my studies as a law degree student.

“I found the staff and volunteers incredibly supportive and the training invaluable. I volunteered two half days a week for the first six months to become qualified as a gateway assessor and then as an accredited advisor. I went on to work with the pension wise team, and am now trained as a specialist in debt issues.”

Training supervisor Becky Chapman added: “Thanks to our amazing volunteers, we are able to continue making a huge difference to people’s lives.

“Volunteering also brings its own rewards and is a great way to meet new people and learn new skills. We offer full training and on-going support.

“If you can spare a few hours each week, we’d love to hear from you.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering with Citizens Advice Diss, Thetford and District should contact Becky Chapman on 01379 644912 or email support@disscab.cabnet.org.uk or online at www.cadat.org.uk