High-power jets used to remove double yellow lines cause £6,000 of damage in Church Street, Diss

Removing double yellow lines in the Diss Heritage Triangle is going to cost an extra £6,000.

That is the bill for resurfacing Church Street, which was damaged by the high-power jet used to blast off some of the lines.

Norfolk County Council highways has explained that the lines were removed to coincide with the restricted parking zone (RPZ) which covers the triangle.

If no resurfacing was required, the lines were jetted off.

However, in Church Street this caused some damage and to avoid future maintenance issues the road will be resurfaced, the highways statement explained.

Because it is a busy road in the town centre, the work has been programmed to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

The work will mean closing the road to traffic and pedestrians.

A diversion route for vehicles via Mount Street and Uplands Way will be signposted.

As long as the weather is suitable, the work will take place on Monday, November 13, starting at 7pm, and the road should be open again the following day by 7am.

If the weather is bad, it will take place later in the week.

The council said emergency services are aware of the traffic management, but will always have access to properties if required.