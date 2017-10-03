‘Heroic’ efforts as East Anglia retailer raises more than £700 for EACH’s nook appeal

Staff at an East Anglian retailer have raised more than £700 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each).

Ten members of staff from QD Stores Ltd, including from Thing-Me-Bobs in Attleborough, raised £740 by taking part in the Each Heroic 2017 event at Old Buckenham Airfield.

The 5km course across mud and water featured 15 obstacles, including a double see-saw, half pipes, a tyre run and a plastic barbed wire crawl.

Kirsty Casey, supervisor at Thing-Me-Bobs, who took part, said: “The day was so much fun and a great way to raise funds.

“There was a good atmosphere and we all had a brilliant time going over the course.

“Although the long grass did make running quite challenging, thankfully the sun was shining, so it wasn’t quite as muddy as I thought it would be.”

The team raised sponsorship money from friends, family, colleagues and customers, all of which has been donated to the nook appeal.

This latest Heroic event activity brings the total raised for Each by the discount retailer to £52,370.

James Collins, QD’s associate director of trading, who also took part in the event, said: “We’re delighted to support the nook appeal across our QD stores.

“We originally set out to raise £25,000 for this excellent cause and we are all over the moon to have doubled our target.”

Sophie Mayes, corporate fundraiser at Each, added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the intrepid members of staff from QD.

“The money QD has raised is helping us get ever-closer to our fundraising goal for the nook – which is our vision to transform children’s palliative care in Norfolk.”

Each launched the nook appeal in November 2014 and aims to raise £10 million to transform children’s palliative care, which includes a new purpose-built hospice on a five-acre woodland site in Framingham Earl, just south of Norwich.