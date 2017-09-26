Heritage Triangle’s latest shop offers something unique to Diss

Say hello to Helen Dutton – Diss’s latest shop owner, offering something truly unique.
After leaving her job as a car administrator in 2013, Mrs Dutton decided to start her own business. Our Slice of Country Life has found a home in St Nicholas Street in the Heritage Triangle.
“It is a country style shop specialising in unique handmade items and art”, explained the 38-year-old business owner.
“It’s all by local artists, and supporting small businesses. I offer a chance to buy something you won’t find in a chain store, and made with a lot of care and love, ordered in a particular colour and design”.
She said: “I’d been painting wooden items for some months, and wanted to pursue it further. After making fairy doors and so on, I moved into fabric and embroidery.”
Working from home, Mrs Dutton said she loved being her own boss, but the missed people. She added: “I missed the look on someone’s face when they see an item they love, so I felt it was the time to come back into a workplace.”
I love the town, the community feel is wonderful, who wouldn’t want to be part of thatHelen Dutton
Since opening, Mrs Duttton said the reaction has been “fantastic”. She added: “I love the town, the community feel is wonderful, who wouldn’t want to be part of that.”
