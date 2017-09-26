Heritage Triangle’s latest shop offers something unique to Diss

Say hello to Helen Dutton – Diss’s latest shop owner, offering something truly unique.

After leaving her job as a car administrator in 2013, Mrs Dutton decided to start her own business. Our Slice of Country Life has found a home in St Nicholas Street in the Heritage Triangle.

Diss, Norfolk. Helen Dutton with her newly opened shop in Diss, called Our Slice of Country Life on St Nicholas Street. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“It is a country style shop specialising in unique handmade items and art”, explained the 38-year-old business owner.

“It’s all by local artists, and supporting small businesses. I offer a chance to buy something you won’t find in a chain store, and made with a lot of care and love, ordered in a particular colour and design”.

She said: “I’d been painting wooden items for some months, and wanted to pursue it further. After making fairy doors and so on, I moved into fabric and embroidery.”

Working from home, Mrs Dutton said she loved being her own boss, but the missed people. She added: “I missed the look on someone’s face when they see an item they love, so I felt it was the time to come back into a workplace.”

I love the town, the community feel is wonderful, who wouldn’t want to be part of that Helen Dutton

Since opening, Mrs Duttton said the reaction has been “fantastic”. She added: “I love the town, the community feel is wonderful, who wouldn’t want to be part of that.”