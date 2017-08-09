Help on hand for Harleston homes whose Freeview affected by 4G signal

Free support is being offered to Harleston residents whose Freeview may be affected after 4G masts went live in the town.

4G provides faster access to the internet but there is a small chance that some signals transmitted at 800MHz will cause interference to Freeview, which is TV received via an aerial.

Because 4G at 800 MHz signals sit next to the frequencies used by Freeview, they can overload the receivers in TVs and set-top boxes causing interference.

Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

Support is available to those affected through at800, which was set up under Government direction.

Call 0808 13 13 800, or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge. If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”