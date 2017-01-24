Hearing specialists to offer free tests in Harleston and Attleborough

The Hearing Care Centre will offer free tests and professional advice around Norfolk during its Open Week in March, to encourage people to take steps towards ‘better hearing’.

Specialists will visit the Cecil Amey Opticians branches in Attleborough and Harleston on March 15 and March 16, respectively, between 9am and 5pm.

Norfolk Audiologist Simon Myhill said: “By holding events such as these we hope to encourage those people who have been thinking for a while about having a hearing test, and just haven’t got round to it.”

Both visits are from 9am until 5pm. To learn more, call 0800 096 2637.