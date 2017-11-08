Headteacher marks first year at Shelton with Hardwick Primary School with some ‘good’ news

A headteacher has marked her first year at a Norfolk school with some good news.

Laura Jestico has been executive head at Shelton with Hardwick Primary School for the past year.

Following a recent short inspection by Government watchdog Ofsted, the school was deemed to be good – the same rating it received at its last inspection in 2013.

Mrs Jestico, who lives in Stoke Ash, emphasised that the standard to reach the grade this year was much harder than during their last inspection – and praised staff, children, governors and parents for the success.

“I am very, very pleased,” she told the Diss Express. “I have only been here a year and, during that year, we have done an awful lot of work.

“The standard to reach good in this framework is a great deal harder than in 2013.

“I am delighted and I am very pleased with my staff, who have worked extremely hard. The governors have supported us in where we want to go, and my children have been amazing – without them, the school would mean very little. Our parents are quite amazing here.”

The school, which caters for 33 children and is part of a federation with nearby Hempnall Primary School, was praised for its leadership, with the collaboration cited as bringing about “rapid improvement”.

The report added: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“Parents spoke highly of the school, including families who have sent generations of children to you and those new to the area.”

Safeguarding was described as effective.

Mrs Jestico added: “There is a very good family atmosphere here, which we want to continue, but we would also like to grow the school.

“We would like the school to be here for another 100-plus years.”