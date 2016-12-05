Have your say on proposed changes to Eye Library’s opening hours

A consultation has begun on proposed changes to opening times at Eye Library.

The plans would see the library open for the same amount of hours overall as it is now, but open earlier on most days to meet local demand.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Libraries said before making any chances, they wanted to canvas the views of as many customers as possible about the proposals, as well as collect some further information about their use of and thoughts about the library.

The consultation closes on January 13, 2017.

The proposed hours of opening are Monday closed, Tuesday 9am-1pm, Wednesday, 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm, Thursday 2pm-5pm, Friday 9am-1pm and 2pm to 5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm and Sunday 10am-3pm.

You can complete the survey online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/eyelibrary, or via a printed version available at the library.