Have you seen missing dogs Murffy and Wesley?

A dog owner from Tivetshall St Margaret is continuing her search for her missing dogs.

Pam Carpenter says her dogs went missing on August 6 after she let them out at around 10pm.

Have you seen Wesley? He went missing from his home in Tivetshall St Margaret on August 6. Picture: Pam Carpenter.

Wesley is a male deerhound and greyhound cross, while Murffy is a labrador and great Dane cross.

Pam said: “I searched all day when they went missing.

“We have put posters up all around, used a tracker dog, and a drone with a thermal imaging camera – but there have been no sightings.

“The dogs are both approachable and will come to you if you shout them.

If you have seen or have any information on Wesley and Murffy, please contact Pam Carpenter on 07450 536774.

“It’s a horrible feeling to have lost them.

“Everyone in the village has been fantastic and really supportive.