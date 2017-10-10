Have you seen Mila? Burston couple call for help in search for missing English Pointer-Setter dog

A Burston couple are calling for any help to find their missing English Pointer-Setter dog, Mila.

Karen and Stephen Hill adopted Mila from Spain, after the dog had experienced a turbulent past.

Three years later, Mila has become a part of the family, mischievous but very affectionate despite her early experiences.

However, Mila went missing on September 14 after she pulled the front door lever down and managed to open the door.

Mr Hill said: “She is a big and bouncy dog, who loves everybody and has soft fur.

“She is a bit of an escape artist – we had to make sure the front door was locked and bolted so she couldn’t get out.

“On the day she went missing, I went to accept a delivery of timber to the house and the driver said he thought our dog had just escaped.”

Mr Hill says there have been no sightings or any reports of Mila since she went missing last month.

The couple have started a Facebook campaign, put posters up in the local area, used a tracker dog, and gained the support of DogLost.co.uk.

Mila is microchipped and spayed.

The pair have described the support from local community as “wonderful”.

Mr Hill added: “We are deeply attached to Mila and we don’t wish for anything more than to be reunited with her again.”

If you have any information on Mila or want to help the search, go to the Facebook page Help Find Mila Missing East Anglia IP22, or call Karen and Stephen Hill on 07882102204.