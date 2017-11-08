Have you seen Guinness? West Highland Terrier missing after Garboldisham break in

The owners of a six-years-old white West Highland Terrier, named Guinness, are asking for the public’s help to track her down.

She is thought to have escaped when their home in Garboldisham was broken into on Monday night.

Guinness’ owners believe she may have been kidnapped, as there has been a report of a similar dog jumping out of a car in Norwich, near Dolphin Bridge.

If you have any information, call Aaron on 07557 371400.