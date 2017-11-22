Hartismere School students moulded into artists in visit to Riggle Street Bronze Foundry

Students were moulded into great sculptors this month, as Hartismere School spent the day at Riggle Street Bronze Foundry near Brandeston.

Run by artists Alice Andrea Ewing and Freddy Morris, both of whom were trained in the Suffolk Foundry of Lawrence Edwards, students from Year 10 to 13 learnt about lost techniques before making their own bronze artworks, beginning with using cutting tools to design their ideas on sand blocks.

There was a wide variety of designs, plants, trees, human faces and a church tower.

Art teacher, Mariah Skellorn said she was very happy this project was coming to fruition.

She added: “At Hartismere we are always keen to show our students techniques that are difficult to offer in school time. Having followed the work of a growing number of artists currently working with bronze in Suffolk, we were delighted to hear about Alice’s portable foundry project.

“Due to the costly nature of using such materials we asked The Arts Society Diss if they could support our project and they generously offered to cover half of the student’s costs.

“With the guidance of Alice and fellow artist Freddy, our students are using the sand casting technique to make a series of casts of naturals forms found on our school site.”

The bronzes will also be shown as part of an exhibition at the Corn Hall in February 2018 – which will showcase art from Diss High and Hartismere School.