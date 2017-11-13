Hartismere Place in Eye to host free information event on living with diabetes

Those living with diabetes are being offered the chance to learn more about the health condition with at a free information event later this month.

Dr John Flather, from the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG will be sharing important information and giving the latest advice and tips on living well with, and preventing, type-two diabetes at the event at Hartismere Place, Eye, on November 21, from 2pm to 4pm.

A question and answer session will follow, and visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the team at Hartismere Place and take a closer look at the care home

Matthew Calver, home manager, said: “Type-two diabetes is common in older people, so learning how this can be prevented and managed is something that those caring for a loved one can benefit from.”

For more on the home or to book your free place, contact angela.hodge@careuk.com or 01379 888144