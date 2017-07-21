Harleston woman to re-open slimming group after dropping an entire dress size

A successful slimmer who hit her target weight in just four months is now setting up a weightloss group of her own.

Lisa Hartgrove, 33, from Harleston, never seemed to find a diet that worked for her. She considered herself to be a healthy eater, but had been turning a blind eye to snacking and eating out.

“A pound here and there soon mounted up,” she said.

“Before I knew it my holiday in the sun was just around the corner and I had failed miserably on my mission to lose weight. From that moment I knew something had to be done and one thing was for certain, I couldn’t do it alone.”

With her big trip to Spain approaching, Lisa decided to go to her local Slimming World group in Harleston.

“My husband thought I was mad signing up to a Slimming World group before going on holiday, but I knew if I didn’t do something now, I would come back at least half a stone heavier,” she said.

Lisa made healthier food choices while on holiday and returned with a 3.5lb weight loss.

“I was seriously surprised by my first weigh-in, as I’d only made minor changes in that first week and I certainly never went hungry.”

In just four months Lisa achieved her target weight, dropping an entire dress size and shedding just under a stone. “It’s been an incredible journey, I feel amazing,” she added.

She is set to lead her own group in Harleston.

Sessions will be every Thursday from August 10 at 7.30pm at the Archbishop Sancroft C of E School in Harleston. For more call 07860 793826 or email slimming worldlife@outlook.com.