Harleston woman’s double-marathon effort boosts two good causes

Harleston’s Laura Button has helped raise £800 for the Waveney Valley Community First Responders and All Hallows Nursing Home in Bungay after taking part in the London and Manchester marathons.

A spokesman for the first responders said: “As a group, we are very thankful that we were selected as one of the charities Laura chose to run for and support, but also to those who have supported Laura, who have made it possible to help us provide the vital life saving service the group offers in such a rural location.

“The amount Laura has raised will go towards much needed vital life saving up to date equipment for the Waveney Valley Community First Responder Group.

“We rely on public donations such as this for us to continue to operate the service we do and by having the latest up to date modern life saving equipment.

The group, as is all CFR group’s are volunteers trained by The East Of England Ambulance Service who respond, and are dispatched to 999/111 life threatening calls within the community we cover.”