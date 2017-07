Water Lilies Swimming School will be making a big splash with their first charity sponsored swim on July 15.

The sponsored swim in Harleston will be part of the school’s tenth anniversary celebrations and will be raising money for Norfolk’s bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey, EACH and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Over 20 children who have swimming lessons at the school will be taking part.

To sponsor, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/waterliliesswimmingschool