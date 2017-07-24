Harleston Water Lilies raise more than £1,000 for local charities

Twenty-four children have come together to make waves and raise money through their first-ever sponsored swim – raising more than £1,000.

The children, who all have weekly swimming lessons with Water Lilies Swimming School in Norfolk and Suffolk, came together in Harleston on July 15 to raise money.

Children at Water Lillies Swimming School have raised over �1,000 for three local charities.

The money raised will go to local charities Nelson’s Journey Norfolk’s Bereavement Charity, EACH and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Participating children were aged between five and ten years-old and chose the distance they would like to swim. The children swam lengths of the 22m pool.

The swimming school’s owner, founder and swimming instructor Teresa Griffin, said: “The swimming by all the children who took part was so inspiring and impressive. It was a fun and enjoyable event and the children’s swimming was remarkable, they all exceeded their distance goals.”

Proud parents and grandparents cheered on the swimmers.

Children at Water Lillies Swimming School have raised over �1,000 for three local charities.

Grandfather Mr Peter Sugar, said: “I am very proud of my granddaughter and the great effort from all of the children there all doing something themselves to raise money for charity.”