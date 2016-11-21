Search

Harleston to shine that little bit brighter with annual charity switch-on

Harleston, Norfolk. Susan Sanford turns on her annual Christmas Lights display at her home in Harleston to raise moeny for Breast Cancer Research ENGANL00120130912125701

You know Christmas is only just around the corner when one Harleston resident’s charity lights switch-on gets underway.

Sue Sanford, of Pound Close, has held the annual event since 2001, raising funds for Cancer Research. Last year’s switch-on raised more than £300.

This year the festive display will be launched at 5pm on Friday , December 2, running until December 31.

Mrs Sanford, who recovered from breast cancer 15 years ago, said: “People cannot believe it to be honest. They are so amazed to see what we do.

“The little kids see it and their faces and eyes just light up.”