Harleston to shine that little bit brighter with annual charity switch-on

You know Christmas is only just around the corner when one Harleston resident’s charity lights switch-on gets underway.

Sue Sanford, of Pound Close, has held the annual event since 2001, raising funds for Cancer Research. Last year’s switch-on raised more than £300.

This year the festive display will be launched at 5pm on Friday , December 2, running until December 31.

Mrs Sanford, who recovered from breast cancer 15 years ago, said: “People cannot believe it to be honest. They are so amazed to see what we do.

“The little kids see it and their faces and eyes just light up.”