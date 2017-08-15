Harleston slimmer’s 6st 9lbs success story

A year can make a big difference, and for Lucy Oram it had made 6st 9lbs of difference – as she is named Harleston’s Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’ 2017.

The 38-year-old from Harleston lost the weight in just a year, dropping from a size 26 to a size 18.

She said: “When I started out I never dreamt I’d be able to achieve all that I have. Losing the weight has made such a big difference – it’s changed my life.

“My health is better, I have more energy and I’m much happier now and I definitely feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Lucy joined Slimming World in June 2016 after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size. Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition recognises the achievements of thousands of women in making long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

She added: “I’ve always struggled with my weight. I tried lots of different diets but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both, in fact. With Slimming World it’s completely different,

“I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat. My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and still lose weight.”

Rowena Mason, who runs the Harleston group, said: “I’m so proud of Lucy. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible.

“She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men in Harleston to change their lives in the same way.”

The Harleston Slimming World group is held in Archbishop Sancroft High School every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more information, call Rowena Mason on 07977 463727 or email rowenamason41@gmail.com.