Harleston sends messages of peace as origami cranes complete New York trip

It was off to the Big Apple, as symbols of peace made their way from a church in Harleston to the Peace Bell and Ground Zero in New York.

Origami cranes were part of an exhibition hanging in the nave of St John’s Church in Harleston.

Robin Twigge, of Harleston and District Rotary Club, took tokens from the artwork and messages to New York.

The wing tips returned to Harleston for a Peace Day ceremony on September 21.