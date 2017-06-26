Harleston schools’ academies vision

A pair of Harleston schools are to launch a consultation to convert into academies.

Archbishop Sancroft High School and Harleston Church of England Primary School are also to become founding schools for a second Diocesan Multi Academy Trust (MAT) based in South Norfolk.

Our ultimate joint aim is to create an all-through school, which will still operate across the two sites within the town Joint statement, Archbishop Sancroft and Harleston COE Primary School

A provisional timeline has been developed with the schools becoming separate academies in the late Autumn term of 2017 and the all -through school being established for September 2018.

This exciting step will start with a community consultation to give staff, parents and other stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions.

In a joint statement Anne Epps and Alan Thorp, Chairs of Governors for Harleston Church of England Primary School and Archbishop Sancroft High School respectively said: “We have been actively considering the long term sustainable future of education in the town.

“We believe that by closer working together, we can secure an exciting and successful future for children from two to sixteen years of age and strive to provide excellent working conditions and career opportunities for all staff.”

A steering group from both governing bodies has been investigating the process, taking advice from the Department for Education (DfE), Norfolk County Council and the Diocese of Norwich.

Two open evenings, where parents and members of the public can speak with governors, headteachers and representatives from the Diocese of Norwich, have also been scheduled.

These will take place on Wednesday, July 21 – one at 2.30pm at Harleston Church of England Primary School and the other at 6.30pm at Archbishop Sancroft High School.

Harleston Church of England Primary School currently has 461 children, aged three to eleven years old on their book. In it’s last Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report back in 2014, it was judged to be ‘Outstanding’.

Archbishop Sancroft High School was also judged ‘Outstanding’ in its last SIAMS report, and has 367 11 to 16 year-olds on its roll.