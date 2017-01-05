Harleston’s Future promoting peace and road safety in New Year Resolutions

Civic organisation Harleston’s Future sought to spread the messages of peace and safety, as the town launched its New Year Resolutions for 2017.

Following the success of the initiative last year, the group received help from the MacDonald family of Toronto, only hours off the plane on a New Year’s trip to the town, to kick off this year’s resolutions — a return of the ‘Think’ campaign for better road safety, and a new collaboration with Harleston and District Rotary Club to promote peace.

The ‘Think’ resolution, which this year is called ‘Think2wice’, was created last year by former Harleston Beat Manager, PC Jim Squires, to raise awareness of issues like using mobile phones while driving, walking behind reversing cars, irresponsible parking and speeding.

In 2017, the campaign is continuing in order to focus on the importance of taking care for other people on the roads and pavements.

Norman Hart, Chair of Harleston’s Future said: “We promised we’d not let our resolution fade and we kept to our word — I wonder how many people can say they kept up their resolution for the entire year?”

The second resolution will see the town symbolically produce a display of 1,000 paper cranes, the most traditional of origami subjects.

It is based on the legend that a special wish attaches to the 1,000th paper bird made, and the scheme will aim to involve many groups and individuals in the community.

Mike MacDonald said his family had been delighted to play a part in the launch.

“Harleston is a great town, known for its community spirit,” he said.

“It’s a pleasure to share in a New Year project which sends an important global message from the local stage.”

n Visit www.dissexpress.co.uk for the latest news