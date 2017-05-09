Harleston’s community champion Spencer Foulger will never be forgotten as memorial bench unveiled

A Harleston community champion who had a “love for life” has had a memorial bench unveiled in the town in tribute to him.

Spencer Foulger died aged 44 in February 2015 – and was a well-known figure in the town, for his fundraising exploits.

Spencer Foulger

After becoming disabled following a motorcycle accident as a 17-year-old, his first fundraiser, a sponsored walk around the town, saw him raise more than £1,000 for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a thank you.

He also took part in sponsored silences for numerous charities and local causes.

Among his final fundraisers was a one-hour non-stop singathon, which raised £905 for the Waveney Valley Community First Responder Group.

This morning dozens gathered to see the memorial bench – decorated in the blue and white of his beloved Ipswich Town – officially opened by his long-time friend, and fellow Harleston resident, Andrew Mayhew.

Mr Mayhew said the bench, in Union Street, was a spot where the pair would “watch the world go by”.

It was organised with help from Redenhall with Harleston Town Council, and was paid for by fundraising, with the Harleston Lions also provided a big donation.

Mr Foulger’s sister Maria Tyler said he would be remembered for his laugh, and said the town and its people always got behind his various charity efforts.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the residents,” she said.

“He’ll be remembered for his laugh. He had a love for life, and he just loved people, loved the town.

“He touched so many people’s lives.”

“We just want to thank everybody for keeping Spencer’s memory going.”